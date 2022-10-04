Haydn: Theresienmesse; Symphony No. 103

Haydn didn’t offer much guidance as to how he wanted the sustained drum roll that famously begins his Symphony No. 103 played: there’s no dynamic marking, and above and below the notated timpani part he wrote the words ‘solo’ and ‘intrada’. On his 1987 recording with the Concertgebouw Orchestra the ever-controversial Nikolaus Harnoncourt took this as an invitation to let the timpanist loose on a cadenza, and Harry Christophers follows suit on this new version with the Handel and Haydn Society. Yet here is the most sombre and mysterious of all Haydn’s symphonic slow introductions – it’s hard to believe he wanted it prefaced with a flamboyant improvisation. Moreover, the introduction unexpectedly returns in its original slow tempo just before the end of the Allegro, a dramatic coup whose effectiveness depends on the reappearance of the earlier passage just as it was at the beginning, so to introduce a different timpani solo here, as Christophers does, makes no sense. The performance is otherwise decent enough, if rather under characterised and lacking in energy at times.