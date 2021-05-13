Jake Heggie: Songs for Murdered Sisters

This striking and moving piece was prompted by the murder of Nathalie Warmerdam, the sister of Canadian baritone Joshua Hopkins. Warmerdam was killed by her former partner in 2015 and, as Hopkins describes, the tragedy not only devastated his family and community but also opened the singer’s eyes ‘to the worldwide epidemic of gender-based violence.’ In response, Hopkins set about commissioning the song cycle from composer Jake Heggie and the writer Margaret Atwood. The resulting work, Songs for Murdered Sisters, is at once powerful and tender, and also prompts a remarkable vocal performance from Hopkins.

