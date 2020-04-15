All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Janáček: Choral Works
Thomas Walker (tenor), Philip Mayers (piano), Cappella Amsterdam/Daniel Reuss
Janáček: Choral Works
Six Moravian Choruses etc
Thomas Walker (tenor), Philip Mayers (piano), Cappella Amsterdam/Daniel Reuss
Harmonia Mundi HMM 932097 (2012) 71.42 mins
From the al fresco freshness of the Moravian Choruses to a lambent male-voice Ave Maria, Daniel Reuss and his Cappella Amsterdam offer incisive, engagingly communicated insights.
Paul Riley