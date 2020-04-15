Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Choral & Song
  4. Janáček: Choral Works
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Janáček: Choral Works

Thomas Walker (tenor), Philip Mayers (piano), Cappella Amsterdam/Daniel Reuss

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

932097

Janáček: Choral Works
Six Moravian Choruses etc
Thomas Walker (tenor), Philip Mayers (piano), Cappella Amsterdam/Daniel Reuss
Harmonia Mundi HMM 932097 (2012)   71.42 mins

Advertisement

From the al fresco freshness of the Moravian Choruses to a lambent male-voice Ave Maria, Daniel Reuss and his Cappella Amsterdam offer incisive, engagingly communicated insights.

Read more reviews of the latest Janáček recordings here

Advertisement

Paul Riley

Tags

You may also like

CD_4834080_Janacek_cmyk

Janáček: Glagolitic Mass; Sinfonietta, Taras Bulba & The Fiddler’s Child

janacek_365-b0790ae-11e9dde.jpg

Edward Gardner directs Janáček’s Glagolitic Mass

The John Rutter Collection

CD_HMM902285_Britten_cmyk

Britten: Hymn to St Cecilia; Choral Dances from Gloriana; A Hymn to the Virgin; Five Flower Songs; A.M.D.G.