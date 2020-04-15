Janáček: Choral Works

Six Moravian Choruses etc

Thomas Walker (tenor), Philip Mayers (piano), Cappella Amsterdam/Daniel Reuss

Harmonia Mundi HMM 932097 (2012) 71.42 mins

From the al fresco freshness of the Moravian Choruses to a lambent male-voice Ave Maria, Daniel Reuss and his Cappella Amsterdam offer incisive, engagingly communicated insights.

Paul Riley