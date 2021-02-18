Josquin: Motets & Mass Movements

The Brabant Ensemble’s recordings have tended to focus on less familiar Franco-Flemish composers associated with the duchy of Brabant, but here they turn to the celebrated ‘fons et origo’ of Renaissance polyphony, Josquin des Prez. The selection of works chosen to mark the 500th anniversary of the composer’s death does, however, unveil some rarities: we hear the Corpus Christi motet Homo quidam fecit coenam magnam in a version not previously recorded; a lush setting of the Stabat Mater fleshed out in the late 16th century, long after Josquin’s death; and a mellifluous version of the motet O bone et dulcissime Jesu, again with additional voices enriching the stark original. The disc also includes several works of uncertain authenticity, including Usquequo, Domine, whose dolorous text unfolds at an aptly measured tread here, and the poignant psalm setting Domine, ne in furore tuo, its penitential words uttered with a sense of quiet resignation.