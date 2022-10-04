JS Bach: Cantatas, BWV 78, 96, 100, 122, 127, 130 and 180

As this selection from the 1724/25 cantata cycle proclaims, Christoph Spering is a conductor with firm opinions when it comes to JS Bach. Not for him the one-to-a-part premise. His choir musters 20 singers; and, detecting a Bachian preference for ‘bass-heavy textures’, he adds a contrabassoon to the instrumental forces – though he notes that the instrument didn’t become available to Bach until the late 1730s. Organ and harpsichord are prominent; and the concluding chorales flaunt a portentous pause at the end of each line. Perhaps he finds the current approach to the choral works overly light. Whatever the case, there are moments when it’s as if the clock has been turned back to the 1960s and the soundworld of Karl Richter as mediated through period instruments.