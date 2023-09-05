Mahler: Rückert-Lieder etc (Connolly/Middleton)

What evidence there is suggests that the Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen (Songs of a Wayfarer) were orchestrated some time after they first appeared, while the other two song series were conceived instrumentally. So while we’d be grateful to hear them in any form live, is there room for a recording like this? Well, just as Mahler intended most of his songs for a male voice, but stated that there were special exceptions where the interpreter came first, Sarah Connolly is too fine a Mahler singer not to let us relish this collection. Better stlll, her rapport with top Lieder pianist Joseph Middleton allows for some very special interchanges, and his playing of what has to be ‘the most beautiful song in the world’, ‘Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen’ (‘I have become lost to the world’) is up there for top artistry.