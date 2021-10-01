Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Choral & Song
  4. Manifesto (Cantus)
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Manifesto (Cantus)

Cantus (Signum Classics)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

SIGCD686_Cantus

Manifesto
Choral works by YM Barnwell, J Gregorio, S Guillaume, D Lang, L Larsen, Rudoi, Snider, Takach, Treece and Warland
Cantus
Signum Classics SIGCD 686   69:40 mins

Advertisement

What happens if you type ‘I want to be with someone who…’ into Google? David Lang’s Manifesto, the mesmerising title work of this new album from low-voice choir Cantus, uses just this ‘auto-complete’ method to generate its text, creating lyrics at once heartbreaking and affirming. The piece also stands as something of a statement of intent for the whole release, which explores the gamut of human relationships ‘with our friends, lovers, family and the divine’ through song.

Cantus have long championed new music for tenors, baritones and basses, and this recording showcases their commitment: almost all ten works featured were composed for the choir and every track is a world-premiere recording. Among many highlights, Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Psalm of the Soil explores the idea of home with searing harmonies, delivered here with splendid warmth of tone and crisp ensemble. Translated as ‘mess’ in Haitian, Gagòt by Sydney Guillaume is an imaginative depiction of emotional chaos that gradually transforms into ‘the calm and peace that comes with resolution’; this challenging score is met here with precision and heart.

Beautifully performed throughout, the album’s a powerful hymn to human connection in its many forms.

Advertisement

Kate Wakeling

Authors

Beek_Michael_rgb

Michael Beek

Reviews Editor, BBC Music Magazine

Michael is the Reviews Editor of BBC Music Magazine. He was previously a freelance film music journalist and spent 15 years at St George's Bristol. Michael specialises in film and television music and was the Editor of MusicfromtheMovies.com. He has written for the BBC Proms, BBC Concert Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Albert Hall, Hollywood in Vienna and Silva Screen Records.