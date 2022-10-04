Nisi Dominus (Eva Zaïcik et al)

The laude, by Fra Serafino Razzi, a pioneer of the genre in the second half of the 16th century, and Francisco Sotto de Langa, are in the popular styles of the time, notably the villanella and canzonetta. Their spirit is captured, with a degree of instrumental licence, by some fine, resonant singing, above all by Eva Zaïcik and Deborah Cachet. Zaïcik is the foremost beneficiary of the programme. Her clear mezzo-soprano voice, with its tonal purity, tightly controlled vibrato and fluent virtuosity serve Vivaldi’s motets Invicti Bellate and Nisi Dominus very well. In both pieces she is rewardingly supported by the strings of Le Poème Harmonique under the experienced and crisply articulated direction of Vincent Dumestre. It is, though, in Vivaldi’s Sinfonia al Santo Sepolcro, RV 169, and more extensively in Locatelli’s Sinfonia Funebre that these instrumentalists can be appreciated to their full and considerable advantage.