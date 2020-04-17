Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Choral & Song
  4. Paul Moravec: Sanctuary Road
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Paul Moravec: Sanctuary Road

Laquita Mitchell, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Joshua Blue, Malcolm J. Merriweather , Dashon Burton; Oratorio Society of New York Chorus and Orchestra/Kent Tritle (Naxos)

Our rating 
3.0 out of 5 star rating 3.0

CD_8559884_Moravec_cmyk

Paul Moravec
Sanctuary Road
Laquita Mitchell (soprano), Raehann Bryce-Davis (mezzo-soprano), Joshua Blue (tenor), Malcolm J. Merriweather (baritone), Dashon Burton (bass-baritone); Oratorio Society of New York Chorus and Orchestra/Kent Tritle
Naxos 8.559884   70.43 mins

Advertisement

American composer Paul Moravec (b1957) has fine form in dramatising compelling moments in history, beginning with his cantata The Blizzard Voices (2008) which chronicles the devastating snowstorm that struck America’s upper Midwest in 1888. Sanctuary Road (2017) is the most recent of Moravec’s ‘historical cantatas’ and explores the Underground Railroad, a network of secret routes used by enslaved African Americans to escape into free states and Canada in the 19th century. Mark Campbell’s skillful libretto is based on the writings of William Still, an African-American abolitionist who documented the experiences of individuals passing through this dangerous escape network.

Moravec’s largely tonal score is deeply affecting and conveys the many voices represented in Still’s writings, notably in the prologue’s gently overlapping melodic lines where name after name ripples among soloists and chorus. Later arias focus on individual stories, from ‘Rain (Clarissa Davies)’, a radiant hymn celebrating rainfall as a vital aid to escape and beautifully sung here by Laquita Mitchell, to the heart-pounding drama of ‘Run I (Wesley Harris)’ performed with real verve by Joshua Blue.

Advertisement

The orchestral performances aren’t flawless, with some prominent slips in the brass, but the vocal performances are outstanding and this is without question an admirable recording of a powerful new work. Kate Wakeling

You may also like

wainwright-ae79ecf-f077a25.jpg

BBC Symphony Orchestra play Wainwright

In Dulci Jubilo: German Christmas Hymns & Carols

The John Rutter Collection

CD_HMM902368_Bach_cmyk

JS Bach: ‘Liebster Jesu, mein Verlangen’, BWV 32; ‘Ich geh und suche mit Verlangsen’, BWV 49; ‘Selig ist der Mann’, BWV 57