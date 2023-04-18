R Strauss: Four Last Songs; Capriccio – Final Scene

Rachel Willis-Sørensen’s soprano isn’t, it seems, easily captured on recording. I heard her first, and was amazed, in a Dresden performance of Richard Strauss’s splendid second opera Feuersnot, then as a very singular Marschallin at the Royal Opera – one preferable in characterisation, I think, to Renée Fleming’s in the same run. The mezzoish dark timbre is there right at the start of these Four Last Songs, and you can hear the freedom in the upper register – but not, on this release, the opulent bloom; the recorded sound doesn’t do proper justice. ‘September’ and ‘Beim Schlafengehen’ are the two most successful interpretations of the four, where there’s a real engagement with the text and an authoritative way with phrasing from both Willis-Sørensen and her conductor – no less than Andris Nelsons at the helm of one of his two orchestras right now.