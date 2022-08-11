Vivaldi: The Great Venetian Mass

Among Vivaldi’s various roles at the Pietà (a Venetian institution for orphaned or abandoned girls) was the annual composition of two settings of the Mass; it is something of a surprise, therefore, that not one has come down to us complete. The work presented here, then, is a reconstruction of a hypothetical Mass with Vivaldi’s famous Gloria as its centrepiece. Flanking it are the majestic double-choir Kyrie RV 587 and the rapt Credo RV 591. For the Sanctus, Benedictus and Agnus Dei (no settings of which survive by Vivaldi) movements from his Beatus Vir RV 597, Dixit Dominus RV 807 and the Magnificat RV 610 have been convincingly adapted to the words of the Mass.