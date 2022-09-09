Wolf: Italienisches Liederbuch

Wise musicians perform Wolf’s 46 ‘Italian’ songs in the order in which they were written. Happily, Joseph Middleton and his singers Carolyn Sampson and Allan Clayton are among the wise. Sung in order, the cycle’s emotional drama is thrown into relief with a pair of lovers fighting to make sense of their feelings – argumentative, petulant, often bruised and, in the case of the young woman, ready to flounce. Carolyn Sampson sings the final song cataloguing all of her other lovers with cruel abandon, positively shouting the line ‘And ten in Castiglione’. Alas for the suitor so often overwhelmed by his feelings for the woman! Allan Clayton’s wonder at her beauty is palpable in ‘Gesegnet sei, durch den die Welt entstund’ from Book 1, with an elegant slide into falsetto underscoring the depth of his ardour before Joseph Middleton produces a tender contemplative postlude.