Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Clara Haskel recital of Mozart’s Piano Concertos No 9 and 19

Clara Haskel recital of Mozart’s Piano Concertos No 9 and 19

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

COMPOSERS: Mozart
LABELS: SWR Music
ALBUM TITLE: Mozart
WORKS: Piano Concertos – No 9 in E flat, K271 (Jeunehomme); No. 19 in F, K459
PERFORMER: Clara Haskil (piano); SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart/ Carl Schuricht
CATALOGUE NO: SWR 19013CD (1952/56)

Advertisement

Clara Haskil is one of the supreme Mozart interpreters, here at her finest with Schuricht as a sympathetic accompanist. The rather muddy sound is well worth putting up with.

Advertisement

Michael Tanner

Tags

You may also like

CD_macmillan_cmyk-bf8b910-83abd15.jpg

Macmillan

RE_CD_Rozsa_ALC1274_cmyk-46c32a3-db3701e.jpg

Philippe Graffin and Raphael Wallfisch Perform Works for Cello and Violin by Rózsa

RE_95644_Henze_cmyk-c528828-7f6d01a.jpg

Wolfgang Schneiderhan performs violin concertos by Mozart and Henze

RE_CD_ELQ4825079_Tartini_cmyk-cbadd96-dd9ecd7.jpg

Tartini’s 5 Violin Concertos performed by Salvatore Accardo