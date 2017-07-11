Clara Haskel recital of Mozart’s Piano Concertos No 9 and 19

COMPOSERS: Mozart

LABELS: SWR Music

ALBUM TITLE: Mozart

WORKS: Piano Concertos – No 9 in E flat, K271 (Jeunehomme); No. 19 in F, K459

PERFORMER: Clara Haskil (piano); SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart/ Carl Schuricht

CATALOGUE NO: SWR 19013CD (1952/56)

Advertisement

Clara Haskil is one of the supreme Mozart interpreters, here at her finest with Schuricht as a sympathetic accompanist. The rather muddy sound is well worth putting up with.

Advertisement

Michael Tanner