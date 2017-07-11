Clara Haskel recital of Mozart’s Piano Concertos No 9 and 19
COMPOSERS: Mozart
LABELS: SWR Music
ALBUM TITLE: Mozart
WORKS: Piano Concertos – No 9 in E flat, K271 (Jeunehomme); No. 19 in F, K459
PERFORMER: Clara Haskil (piano); SWR Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart/ Carl Schuricht
CATALOGUE NO: SWR 19013CD (1952/56)
Clara Haskil is one of the supreme Mozart interpreters, here at her finest with Schuricht as a sympathetic accompanist. The rather muddy sound is well worth putting up with.
Michael Tanner