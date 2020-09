COMPOSERS: Beethoven

LABELS: Eloquence

ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven

WORKS: Symphonies Nos 5 & 7

PERFORMER: Philharmonia Orchestra/Ashkenazy

CATALOGUE NO: 482 4951 (1982/84)

Intense, well-shaped, cogent Beethoven performances from a conductor who sees these works very much whole. Add something of the rhythmic muscle and drive of Toscanini and these would be highly recommendable.

Stephen Johnson