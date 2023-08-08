Airat Ichmouratov

Piano Concerto; Viola Concerto No. 1

Elvira Misbakhova (viola), Jean-Philippe Sylvestre (piano); London Symphony Orchestra/Airat Ichmouratov

Chandos CHSA 5281 (CD/SACD) 75:53 mins

A versatile leader, arranger and clarinettist, Airat Ichmouratov brings many talents to his work as a composer. And his background as a Volga-Tartar-born Canadian guarantees a rich cultural mix. Moreover, both the works here have been ‘edited’ by their soloists, who are also their dedicatees, so that mixture thickens even further. The Piano Concerto Op. 40 sat in a drawer for a decade until a soloist was found who could ‘do it justice and add finishing touches’, as the composer puts it.

Advertisement

The soundworld of both works is tonal, with Rachmaninov-style moodiness evoked in the opening bars of the Piano Concerto, before pianist Jean-Philippe Sylvestre and the LSO embark on some nimbly-scurrying explorations. Ichmouratov clearly loves what he can do in a pianissimo environment, teasing the listener into following intricate paths; everything is very light on its feet. This work is episodic, with little sense of a dramatic musical structure, but it’s all very easy on the ear.

Hailing from Tatarstan, violist Elvira Misbakhova possesses a compelling sound which Ichmouratov has wisely capitalised on. His Viola Concerto has echoes of Bach and Shostakovich, but its slow movement is gorgeous, as soloist and individual instruments of the orchestra move ruminatively in harmony and at the same time in counterpoint. While the textures of the piano concerto create a rich tapestry, those of the viola concerto are spare and very expressive.

Advertisement

Michael Church