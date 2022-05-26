  1. Home
  4. Babadjanian • Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 2 etc
Jean-Paul Gasparian (piano); Berner Sinfonieorchester/Stefan Blunier (Claves)

Our rating 
3.0 out of 5 star rating 3.0

Published:

Claves CD 3004   55:11 mins

The young French-Armenian pianist Jean-Paul Gasparian has already recorded substantial works by Rachmaninov, including the Second Piano Sonata, to much acclaim. It seems entirely appropriate, then, that he should record a work by that composer to open his debut concerto disc. But whether it was wise of him to choose the well-known Second Concerto for this purpose is another matter.

Gasparian has the measure of its technical challenges, delivering brilliant clarity in the capricious middle section of the slow movement and in the intricate passages in the Finale. But the performance as a whole is let down by his unduly strident tone in some of the more full-blooded sections, though I wonder whether this problem may well have been exacerbated by the closely miked recording of the piano in relation to the orchestra.

Still, this release is worth hearing for the first modern recording of the Heroic Ballad by Armenian composer, Arno Babadjanian. Composed in 1950 and awarded a Stalin Prize the following year, this accessible and skilfully conceived work, reflecting the dual influences of Rachmaninov and Khachaturian, was championed by no less a pianist than Emil Gilels and here receives a superbly vibrant performance from Gasparian.

Erik Levi

Authors

Erik Levi

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Erik Levi is a journalist and critic for BBC Music Magazine and a visiting professor in music at Royal Holloway, University of London. He is a leading authority on the music of the 20th century, and has written books on the topic of music in the Nazi era, including 'Music in the Third Reich' (1994) and 'Music and the Nazis' (2010). He is also a regular broadcaster for BBC Radio 3 and is on the reviewing roster for International Piano Magazine.

