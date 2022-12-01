Brahms • C Schumann: Piano Trio etc

Taken from live concerts in Prague earlier this year, the Double Concerto opens with a bold statement from the orchestra, immediately contradicted by Pablo Ferrández’s wayward, stop-go cadenza. Brahms did ask for it to be played in the style of a recitative, but also marked it ‘always in time’. Anne-Sophie Mutter is better disciplined, but, as the movement continues, there’s still a lot of pulling the music around. The Andante can take more flexibility, which the soloists give, producing lovely intense sounds much of the time, although they sometimes veer into sentimentality with heavy vibrato – Mutter in particular. The Finale is the most successful part of the performance, with buoyancy in the Hungarian-flavoured rondo theme, and contrast projected but not overdone in the episodes.