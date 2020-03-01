Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Concerto
  4. Busoni: Piano Concerto

Busoni: Piano Concerto

Pietro Scarpini; Bavarian Radio Choir & Symphony Orchestra/Rafael Kubelík (First Hand Records)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0
CD_FHR64_Busoni_cmyk

Busoni Piano Concerto
Pietro Scarpini (piano); Bavarian Radio Choir & Symphony Orchestra/Rafael Kubelík
First Hand Records FHR 64
69:58 mins

Advertisement

Recorded in Munich 52 years ago, and brought to CD thanks to tireless lobbying by the Italian musicologist Antonio Latanza, this performance is a heroic attempt to honour a work whose Berlin premiere in 1904 was greeted with howls of critical derision. ‘Frightful’ and ‘pandemonium let loose’ were comments from contemporary reviewers. The flamboyant Busoni himself described it surprisingly humbly. ‘I endeavoured with this work to gather together the results of my first period of manhood, and it represents the actual conclusion of that period,’ he wrote. ‘The proportions and contrasts are carefully distributed and…there was nothing accidental in it.’ Its five movements include a Tarantella and an evocation of Vesuvius erupting, and a male-voice choir is woven into the finale to counterpoint the piano; the effect of the whole is of a symphony with piano obbligato, rather than a concerto in the conventional sense of the word.

It opens on strings and woodwind in a Brahmsian vein, with the piano entry having a grave, chordal simplicity, and when it gets into gear Pietro Scarpini’s keyboard virtuosity is formidable. But despite the composer’s intention it’s hard to discern any structure, either within movements or between them: by turns sombre, quirky and exuberant, the music swirls in a sub-Rachmaninov way, and in the last analysis adds up to a lot of fire and thunder signifying nothing. Busoni’s brilliance shone brightest when it was anchored in the Bach chorales he so majestically arranged, but here it’s simply rudderless.

Advertisement

Michael Church

You may also like

CD_CHAN10929_Mozart_cmyk-f5a26f1-2c25d49.jpg

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet performs Piano Concerto No. 17 and 18 by Mozart

CD_BIS2078_Beethoven_cmyk-2a4ac4a-eceb974.jpg

A playful performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concertos Nos 1 & 2 by Yevgeny Sudbin

CD_ODE12972_Beethoven-ba329a6-a383ba5.jpg

Lars Vogt, Christian Tetzlaff and Tanja Tetzlaff perform Beethoven’s Triple Concerto and Piano Concerto No. 3

CD_mendelssohn_midsummer_cmyk-0a1c1a0-930b5a5.jpg

Mendelssohn