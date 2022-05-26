Chopin: Piano Concertos Nos 1 & 2 (Despax)

New versions of Chopin’s two concertos are still being added to the catalogue. Even the chamber versions – right from the start, these works were performed in intimate settings – are now being recorded more frequently, so these performances by Emmanuel Despax and the Chineke! Chamber Ensemble come up against stiff competition, falling a little short not for the brilliance of the pianism but as chamber music per se. In the long opening of Concerto No. 1 in E minor, the string quintet is not ideally blended (and perhaps too closely recorded); that might imply a certain domestic authenticity about the music-making were it not for the feeling that these performers sound less like chamber musicians than one-to-a-part orchestral players.