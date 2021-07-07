Francisco Coll: Violin Concerto etc

Thomas Adès’s pupil Francesco Coll, who has made an impact in so short a space of time, is yet only in his mid-30s. His Violin Concerto’s three movements – ‘Atomised’, ‘Hyperhymnia’ and ‘Phase’ – typify his delight in bringing extremes of expression within often terrifyingly close proximity, and is thrillingly realised by Patricia Kopatchinskaja, who negotiates the work’s coruscating intricacies with ravishing purity and intensity. Far from representing a break from tradition, one can sense at times the cantabile virtuosity of Korngold and the Castelnuovo-Tedesco of I profeti coursing through the music’s veins.