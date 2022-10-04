  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Concerto
  4. JS Bach: Concertos for Harpsichord, Vol. 2
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

JS Bach: Concertos for Harpsichord, Vol. 2

Bach Collegium Japan/Masato Suzuki (harpsichord) (BIS)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

JS Bach
Concertos for Harpsichord, Vol. 2
Bach Collegium Japan/Masato Suzuki (harpsichord)
BIS BIS-2481 (CD/SACD)   60:03 mins

Nearly all Bach’s harpsichord concertos are arrangements of earlier works composed for entertainments in the relaxed environment of Gottfried Zimmermann’s Leipzig coffee house and garden where they were directed by the composer, presumably with a number of his sons as soloists. Two of the concertos recorded here are versions of Bach’s two familiar violin concertos, a third is of Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, and the charming A major concerto derives from a concerto for oboe d’amore.

Unsurprisingly, with its appropriately modest orchestral forces, the Bach Collegium Japan goes in for brisk tempos, but without any sense of rushing or impatience. A prime example is the first movement of the D major Concerto, with carefully considered phrasing and excellent timing from the orchestra matched by dazzling harpsichord solo playing. Here, as in the other fast movements, in particular the Allegro assai finale of the fourth Brandenburg Concerto arrangement, Masato Suzuki proves an ideal keyboard soloist balancing moments of zestful virtuosity with some elegant inequality in the passagework. Willem Kroesbergen’s copy of a contemporary Couchet harpsichord on which he plays is characterful with a pleasing range of timbre; and throughout, in these well-recorded performances, it blends attractively with the other instruments.

Jan Smaczny

Advertisement

Authors

Jan-Smaczny-BBC-Music-Magazine

Professor Jan Smaczny

Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Jan Smaczny is an emeritus professor at Queen's University, Belfast and is an expert on Czech music, reviewing and writing for BBC Music Magazine. He has also written for titles including The Independent. Smaczny has published books on the Dvořák’s Cello Concerto (2007), Music in 19th-Century Ireland (2006) and Bach's B Minor Mass (2020).

Advertisement
Advertisement