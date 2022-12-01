  1. Home
La Notte: Concertos and Pastorales

Bojan Čičić / Illyria Consort (Delphian)

La Notte: Concertos and Pastorales
Bojan Čičić and the Illyria Consort
Delphian DCD34278

This joyful album brings together 17th- and 18th-century music written for Christmas and its related Catholic feasts. On the programme are works by Vivaldi, Biber, Vejvanovsky, Rauch, Finger and Schmelzer, brought to energetic life by violinist Čičić and his skilled Illyria Consort. One for every December! (CS) HHHH

Charlotte Smith

Editor of BBC Music Magazine

Charlotte Smith is the editor of BBC Music Magazine. Born in Australia, she hails from a family of musicians with whom she played chamber music from a young age. She earned a bachelor’s degree in violin performance from London's Royal College of Music, followed by a master’s in English from Cambridge University. She was editor of The Strad from 2017 until the beginning of 2022, and has also worked for Gramophone Magazine and as a freelance arts writer. In her spare time, she continues to perform as an active chamber musician.

