La Notte: Concertos and Pastorales
Bojan Čičić / Illyria Consort (Delphian)
This joyful album brings together 17th- and 18th-century music written for Christmas and its related Catholic feasts. On the programme are works by Vivaldi, Biber, Vejvanovsky, Rauch, Finger and Schmelzer, brought to energetic life by violinist Čičić and his skilled Illyria Consort. One for every December! (CS) HHHH