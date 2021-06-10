Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Concerto
  4. Manu Martin: Lim Fantasy of Companionship…
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Manu Martin: Lim Fantasy of Companionship…

Tedd Joselson (piano); LSO/Arthur Fagen et al (Signum Classics)

Our rating 
3.0 out of 5 star rating 3.0

Published:

SIGCD670_LIM

Manu Martin
Lim Fantasy of Companionship for Piano and Orchestra
Tedd Joselson (piano); London Voices; London Symphony Orchestra/Arthur Fagen
Signum Classics SIGCD 670   32:36 mins

This rather baffling collaboration was sparked, unusually, by a conference paper on AI given by the surgeon Susan Lim. Lim’s presentation imagined a world of ‘artificially intelligent companions’ and culminated in a musical duet with a hologram named ALAN. Inspired by the apparent success of this idea, Lim commissioned a full musical from composers Joi Barua, Ron J Danziger and Matthieu Eymard (with Lim credited as co-lyricist), exploring the journey of ALAN from ‘inanimate’ to becoming a ‘plush inanimate baby lion with a soul’. ALAN: The Musical remains ‘in development’ however, so this disc instead comprises a Fantasy for solo piano, orchestra and voices which strings with material from the musical, newly arranged and orchestrated by Manu Martin.

It’s hard not to view The Lim Fantasy of Companionship as something of a vanity project. The score itself is a schmaltzy Disney-esque affair that is agreeable enough in sound (and is well-performed by the LSO) but also touches on some deeply uncomfortable sentiments in its movement titles, including a heavy-handed reference to ‘Tribal Bushman’. It’s hard to say quite who this disc is for, but perhaps ALAN: The Musical will one day rise to power and make sense of this otherwise curious release.

Kate Wakeling

Advertisement

You may also like

cd_JSBachCCSA35914_cmyk-342dbaa-8147759.jpg

JS Bach

CD_ALPHA364_Vivaldi

Vivaldi: Flute Concertos, etc

CD_CHAN20035_Mozart_cmyk

Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos 15 and 16; Quintet for Piano and Winds

CD_EPRC0029_Paralleles_cmyk

Lignes Paralleles: works by Haydn, Lipatti & Mozart