Mozart: Violin Concertos Nos 3 & 5; Symphony No. 29

The booklet note tells us that this programme was originally recorded in the pre-pandemic year of 2018. Sebastian Bohren then decided that his own contribution still wasn’t as good as it could be, and insisted on re-recording both concertos with the same artistic team – which wasn’t possible until mid-2020, when the need for social distancing presented a fresh challenge. It is much to this orchestra’s credit that only fractional technical differences, if any, can be spotted between the various sessions. Ensemble is full-toned and super-precise at every point, with lovely attention paid to the part-writing in the Symphony’s first movement especially. Some of the accentuation here is over-punchy, but not enough to be troubling, and the total result brims with that special kind of music-making joy and fun that’s a Mozart trademark.