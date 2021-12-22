Mozart: Wind Concertos

You would expect the principal woodwind players of a team in the London Symphony Orchestra’s league to perform at stellar technical level. Even more striking, and highly appealing besides, is the musical spirit that’s in evidence here throughout, and which suits Mozart’s music to near perfection. A sequence of alert and personable orchestral accompaniments under Jaime Martín (slightly reduced vibrato from the strings) underpins solo playing that reflects the different solo characters involved in, as it happens, three very different works. If the Second Horn Concerto gives Timothy Jones rather less fine material to work with than his colleagues, Olivier Stankiewicz engages happily with the Oboe Concerto’s inventive poise, and includes two contrasted solo cadenzas – super-virtuoso in the first movement, much simpler in the finale – showing how a fine all-round musician can deliver both ways.