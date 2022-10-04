  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Concerto
  4. Mozart y Mambo – Cuban Dances
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Mozart y Mambo – Cuban Dances

Sarah Willis (horn); Havana Lyceum Orchestra/José Antonio Méndez Padrón (Alpha Classics)

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

Published:

Mozart y Mambo – Cuban Dances
Mozart: Horn Concertos Nos 1 & 2; plus works by Egües, Gavilondo, Lombida, Muñoz, Olivero & Véra
Sarah Willis (horn); Havana Lyceum Orchestra/José Antonio Méndez Padrón
Alpha Classics ALPHA878   61:03 mins

Advertisement

Volume 1 of French horn player Sarah Willis’s Mozart y Mambo project was a surprise hit of 2020. Working in collaboration with a formidable ensemble of Cuban musicians, Willis recorded a combination of works by Mozart for horn alongside newly-arranged Cuban repertoire to create an album bursting with energy and imagination. This follow-up disc is every bit as exuberant as the first.

Willis completes her survey of Mozart’s horn concertos with assured and expressive performances, accompanied with aplomb by the Havana Lyceum Orchestra. Sandwiched between these fine recordings sits an intriguing new work – ‘the first ever Cuban horn concerto’ – commissioned by Willis from six young Cuban composers for solo horn, strings and percussion. Each movement explores the musical heritage of a different area of the island, combining to create ‘a musical map of Cuba’. From Yuniet Lombida’s elegant Danzón de la Medianoche to the relaxed warmth of Ernesto Oliva’s ¡Ay Comay! Un Changüí pa Sari, the work is wonderfully varied and performed with terrific flair throughout.

The album closes with ‘Pa pa pa’: a playful Cuban take on Pagageno and Papagena’s duet (with the two voices here rendered by horn and baritone saxophone). With proceeds from the album pledged to support young Cuban musicians, this disc comes highly recommended.

Advertisement

Kate Wakeling

Authors

Kate Wakeling (colour)-bbc-music-magazine

Kate Wakeling

Social networks

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Kate Wakeling is a writer, musicologist, poet and BBC Music Magazine critic, predominantly focusing on contemporary music. She studied music at Cambridge University and holds a PhD in Balinese gamelan music from the School of Oriental and African Studies in London. She writes regularly for the Times Literary Supplement and ​is a writer-in-residence with the Aurora Orchestra.

Advertisement
Advertisement