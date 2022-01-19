Accessibility Links

Reger: Piano Concerto; Six Intermezzi

Joseph Moog (piano); German Radio Philharmonic Orchestra/Nicholas Milton (Onyx)

Reger
Piano Concerto; Six Intermezzi
Joseph Moog (piano); German Radio Philharmonic Orchestra/Nicholas Milton
Onyx ONYX4235   59:57 mins

Very much in the mould of the Brahms D minor, Reger’s Concerto opens with thundering timpani and wrenching thematic phrases in the strings, and the first solo entry is equally striking in its power and dynamic heft. What’s missing though, among all the rich harmony and romantic fervour, is consistently memorable melodic material and a sense of direction. The more lyrical second theme shows pianist Joseph Moog’s strengths in characterising line and texture, but exposes some unevenness in the tuning and regulation of his instrument.

The slow movement, based on Passion Chorales, has more coherence, but still its fair share of note-spinning, although it’s warmly and sensitively played all round. In the finale, the ghost of Brahms again raises its head, and there is a sense of fun in the lighter parts of this dance-like movement, but much is relentless and over-scored, and there’s little that the performers can do to ameliorate this. On the plus side, there’s a wide dynamic range, well projected by the recording.

Structurally clearer and better proportioned are the short Intermezzi, where there’s a greater feeling of rhythmic and thematic concentration. The second, fourth and sixth are all in ternary form, with the outer puckish sections framing a more chromatic trio, sometimes with the slow tread of a chorale. Moog has the virtuosity to negotiate Reger’s finger-twisting demands, as well as the tonal resources for the chordal textures of the other intermezzi. If you like the idea of Brahms on steroids, you’ll like these.

Martin Cotton

