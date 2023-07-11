  1. Home
Respighi • Walton: Violin Concerto etc

Liya Petrova (violin), Adam Laloum (piano); Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Duncan Ward (Mirare)

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

Published:

MIR670_Walton_cmyk

Respighi • Walton
Walton: Violin Concerto; Respighi: Violin Sonata
Liya Petrova (violin), Adam Laloum (piano); Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Duncan Ward
Mirare MIR 670   60:26 mins

Liya Petrova’s new recording of Walton’s Violin Concerto grips you from the outset. Her phrasing of the opening material ideally combines singing tone with subtle inflections of pulse and dynamic, the phrasing supple and pleasingly coherent. A sense of mystery is present, as well as unmistakable intimations of yearning.

Her virtuosity in the central Presto is spectacular, its super-tricky mix of harmonics, pizzicatos and jittery tarantella rhythms dispatched with bounding athleticism and pinpoint intonation. More importantly, Petrova brings sharply into focus the borderline disturbing emotional instabilities beneath the surface fireworks. The finale’s lyrical episodes highlight Petrova’s probing sense of poetry, and her intelligently modulated use of vibrato. Conductor Duncan Ward and the Royal Philharmonic play a major part in the success of the interpretation. The playing is palpably edge-of-seat, closely mirroring Petrova’s mercurial shifts of mood and emphasis, and there’s not a dead bar of ‘accompaniment’ in the entire performance. The Mike Hatch-engineered recording is outstandingly impactful, and perfectly balanced between soloist and orchestra.

Respighi’s Violin Sonata is a refreshingly unusual coupling. Petrova and French pianist Adam Laloum make a memorable impression in the central Andante espressivo movement, building organically from muted beginnings to an impassioned peroration. Both these performances mark Petrova out as an exceptional talent.

Terry Blain

