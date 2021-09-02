Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto; Souvenir de Florence

Among so many Tchaikovsky masterpieces, the Violin Concerto and his late string sextet Souvenir de Florence top the list for happy inspirations. Both these performances represent true partnerships: Sarah Christian is one of three leaders (they say ‘concert master’) of the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, a real army of generals, conducted with character here by Jérémie Rhorer. You can tell so much about the performance to come from the violin’s first entry: Christian’s is free, reflective and rich-toned on the right notes. The runs flow beautifully, the dialogues with distinguished woodwind colleagues in slow movement and finale (listen to Rie Kodama characterise a tiny bassoon phrase) brimming with personality. I’ve heard live Vivacissimos with even more dash, but it’s all clear and spirited.