  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Concerto
  4. The American Project (Yuja Wang)
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

The American Project (Yuja Wang)

Yuja Wang (piano); Louisville Orchestra/Teddy Abrams (DG)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

The American Project
Tilson Thomas: You Come Here Often?; T Abrams: Piano Concerto
Yuja Wang (piano); Louisville Orchestra/Teddy Abrams
DG 486 4478   39:20 mins

Advertisement

From funky ostinatos to break-neck cadenzas, Yuja Wang dazzles throughout Teddy Abrams’s Piano Concerto. Originally written as a companion piece to Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, the work plays on the jazz-meets-classical tropes. Its swinging overture evokes a traditional big band sound; with Wang’s first cadenza, though, the harmony becomes more fluid. Just as we settle into a contemporary soundworld, a blues riff sets up the exposition – a teetering conflict that’s repeatedly explored throughout the 11-part piece. Wang dances idiomatically with the Louisville Orchestra, conducted by Abrams – music director of the ensemble since 2014 and long-time friend of Wang’s (they studied together at the Curtis Institute of Music) – as they launch into a featherlight, Gatsby-esque swing finale.

You Come Here Often?, Michael Tilson Thomas’s 2016 solo miniature written for Wang, is in effect a musical sherbet lemon where the rhythmic exterior cracks to reveal an effervescent centre. Wang fizzes into the soft jazz section – a foley sound wolf whistle completes the impression of a club setting – before a customary barnstorming ending.

Advertisement

Claire Jackson

Authors

Claire Jackson

Social networks

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Journalist Claire Jackson regularly writes for BBC Music Magazine and Opera Now, and the Big Issue. She has also written for Country Life and Pianist, as well as industry titles including Classical Music and International Arts Manager. She is also a former editor of International Piano (2011-15) and Muso (2008-11), an alternative classical music magazine that was distributed throughout conservatoires in the UK and the US.

Advertisement
Advertisement