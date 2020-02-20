Vivaldi

Concerti per Violino VII ‘Per il castello’: Violin Concerto in B minor, RV 389; Violin Concerto in E flat, RV 257; Violin Concerto in B flat, RV 371; Violin Concerto in E minor, RV 273; Violin Concerto in B flat, RV 367; Violin Concerto in B minor, RV 390

Alessandro Tampieri (violin); Accademia Bizantina/Ottavio Dantone

Naïve OP 7078 75:00 mins

Advertisement

What wonderful ideas, whether subtle or readily on display, lie within Vivaldi’s concertos for his own instrument, the violin! Their vast expressive vocabulary, ranging from theatrical gestures to affections of intimate tenderness leave indelible impressions on

their listeners.

The seventh volume of violin concertos in Naïve’s Vivaldi Edition contains six pieces which the composer probably wrote in the mid-1730s. They are survivors of a larger collection which he sold to the music-loving Vinciguerra VI, Count of Collalto, in June 1741, just a month before he himself died in Vienna. The subtitle of the disc, ‘Per il castello’, refers to the Collalto’s residence at Pirnitz in Moravia.

Seasoned Vivaldi enthusiasts will find nothing here that is new to the recorded catalogue, but few will be disappointed by performances which sparkle with vitality and which discover the underlying fantasy and lyricism that inform this composer’s irresistible idiom. These qualities, and much more besides, are prominent in the Allegro movements of the B minor Concerto, RV 389 which frame a melancholy Largo of sustained poetry; and I hope there is no heart able to resist the aria-like Adagio of the E flat Concerto or the playfulness of the first movement of the B flat Concerto, RV 371. The music furthermore invites the listener to explore subtle undercurrents as well as to revel in the poetic allure of Vivaldi’s melodic gift.

Alessandro Tampieri is sensitive to the music’s myriad ideas and nuances, always avoiding overstatement and facile showmanship. Accademia Bizantina under Ottavio Dantone’s experienced direction offers him lightly-articulated accompaniment and sympathetic support throughout. Altogether, a most lovely recording.

Advertisement

Nicholas Anderson