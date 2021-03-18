Weinberg: Violin Concerto, Op. 67, etc

Mieczysław Weinberg’s Violin Concerto was composed for the great violinist Leonid Kogan in 1959, when the Polish-born composer was beginning to achieve much greater recognition from the Soviet music establishment. Cast in the four-movement symphonic structure used by Shostakovich in his First Violin Concerto, it follows a rather different trajectory, but like its great predecessor makes formidable technical and musical demands on both soloist and orchestra.

In recent years, the concerto has been championed on disc by such distinguished violinists as Ilya Gringolts, Benjamin Schmid and Linus Roth. Gidon Kremer has become the work’s strongest advocate, having performed it frequently throughout Europe and America over the past few years. This performance, recorded live in Leipzig during February 2020, undoubtedly benefits from Kremer’s passionate commitment, but also offers a distinct advantage over rival recordings through its vivid recorded sound and the superbly compelling contribution from the Leipzig Gewandhausorchester under Daniele Gatti. Kremer’s approach differs significantly from all other recorded interpreters in adopting far more expansive tempos throughout the concerto. This is particularly noticeable in the opening Allegro molto where Kremer’s steadier pulse allows the music to breathe more effectively particularly in the contemplative and mysterious sections of the movement.