  2. Georg Solti conducts the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and Vienna Philharmonic in performances of Symphonies by Beethoven and Schubert

Our rating 
2.0 out of 5 star rating 2.0

COMPOSERS: Beethoven,Schubert
LABELS: Eloquence
ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven * Schubert
WORKS: Beethoven: Symphonies Nos 3, 5 & 7; Schubert: Symphony No. 5
PERFORMER: Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Vienna Philharmonic/Georg Solti
CATALOGUE NO: 480 6596 (1959)

These recordings from the end of the 1950s are characteristic of Solti’s tense hard-driven style, in the case of Schubert’s Fifth ridiculously so. Beethoven’s Eroica and No. 7 fare better, but No. 5 is aggressive to a fault.

Michael Tanner

