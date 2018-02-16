Georg Solti conducts the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and Vienna Philharmonic in performances of Symphonies by Beethoven and Schubert

COMPOSERS: Beethoven,Schubert

LABELS: Eloquence

ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven * Schubert

WORKS: Beethoven: Symphonies Nos 3, 5 & 7; Schubert: Symphony No. 5

PERFORMER: Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Vienna Philharmonic/Georg Solti

CATALOGUE NO: 480 6596 (1959)

These recordings from the end of the 1950s are characteristic of Solti’s tense hard-driven style, in the case of Schubert’s Fifth ridiculously so. Beethoven’s Eroica and No. 7 fare better, but No. 5 is aggressive to a fault.

Michael Tanner