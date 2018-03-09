Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Georg Solti conducts symphonies by Beethoven and Schubert

Georg Solti conducts symphonies by Beethoven and Schubert

Our rating 
2.0 out of 5 star rating 2.0

COMPOSERS: Beethoven,Schubert
LABELS: Eloquence
ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven * Schubert
WORKS: Beethoven: Symphonies Nos 3, 5 & 7; Schubert: Symphony No. 5
PERFORMER: Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Vienna Philharmonic/Georg Solti
CATALOGUE NO: 480 6596 (1959)

Advertisement

These recordings from the end of the 1950s are characteristic of Solti’s tense hard-driven style, in the case of Schubert’s Fifth ridiculously so. Beethoven’s Eroica and No. 7 fare better, but No. 5 is aggressive to a fault.

Advertisement

Michael Tanner

Tags

You may also like

RE_CD_ALC1346_Strauss_CMYK-1cb093a-aaf1a1a.jpg

Strauss’s Alpine Symphony and Mahler’s Symphony No. 10 conducted by James Judd

Vienna Philharmonic play Beethoven

RE_CD_1002268_Myaskovsky_CMYK-0ed7abf-6042fe2.jpg

Myaskovsky’s Symphonies Nos 16, 17, 21, 22, 25 & 27

CD_BIS2212_-Schreker_cmyk_0-a28f7d5-72c6b10.jpg

Lawrence Renes conducts the Royal Swedish Orchestra performing works by Schreker