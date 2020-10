Grumiaux and Hajdu play Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy and Stravinsky

COMPOSERS: Beethoven,Brahms,Debussy,Stravinsky

LABELS: Orfeo

ALBUM TITLE: Arthur Grumiaux in Salzburg

WORKS: Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 1; Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 1; Debussy: Violin Sonata; Stravinsky: Divertimento

PERFORMER: Arthur Grumiaux (violin), István Hajdu (piano)

CATALOGUE NO: Orfeo C 912151B (1961)

Recorded live at the 1961 Salzburg Festival in generally fine mono sound, Grumiaux plays with a spontaneity, freshness and poetic intensity that comfortably surpasses his studio recordings.

Julian Haylock