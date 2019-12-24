A Baroque specialist and noted Bach player, Japanese organist Kei Koito brings intellectual rigour to a programme covering all the main genres of organ composition in Bach’s day. She plays the Arp Schnitger organ in the Martinikerk in the northeast Dutch city of Groningen, an instrument dating back to Bach’s childhood and one of the most famous – and precious – of all Baroque organs surviving today. Her recital of ‘Famous Organ Works’ offers an attractive survey, yet not actually any of Bach’s most famous works: it opens with a Toccata and Fugue in D minor – not ‘that’ one, but the ‘Dorian’, BWV 538. Played with almost dancing lightness and using registrations of bright transparency and bite, the performance has all the hallmarks of Kei Koito’s artistry and it sets the tone for interpretations of unfailing clarity and colour.