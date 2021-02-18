Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 8 (Roscoe)

Beethoven jokingly suggested that Op. 101 be called the ‘difficult-to-play’ sonata. No one seems to have warned Martin Roscoe who sails through its technical challenges with nonchalant ease. Its musical ones too. Pellucid pianism casts the opening movement as a lambent prelude to the crisply-etched March that follows. And having exactingly weighed and projected every nuance in the bridging slow movement, Roscoe untangles the finale’s contrapuntal complexity with suave lucidity. It’s a fine conclusion to this penultimate disc in Roscoe’s nine-volume set of the Beethoven sonatas – more complete than most since it’s based on Barry Cooper’s scholarly edition which includes the three youthful sonatas WoO 47.