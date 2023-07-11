Brahms: Variations (Feltsman)

Brahms

Variations on a theme by Schumann in F sharp minor, Op. 9; Variations on an Original Theme in D, Op. 21/1; Variations on a Hungarian Song in D, Op. 21/2; Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel

Vladimir Feltsman (piano)

Nimbus NI 6418 76:52 mins

Vladimir Feltsman, the Russian-born pianist long resident in the US, is not a frequent visitor to UK concert halls, but records plentifully at Wyastone Leys for the Nimbus label. Here he has assembled a rewarding programme of Brahms variations, an idea which might look samey but in practice works very well, thanks to the contrasts between the different sets and the sense of progression towards the composer’s pinnacle in the form, the Handel Variations, Op. 24. The Variations on a Hungarian Song are a good step in that direction, with a final group that builds the momentum towards a climactic finale. The first piece, the Variations on a Theme of Schumann, finds the young Brahms still in musical mourning for the older composer’s tragic fate, several months after the latter’s hospitalisation, and paying tribute also to Clara Schumann. By Op. 24, however, he has claimed the territory of a master for himself.

Feltsman’s playing is frequently magisterial, with refulgent tone and a superbly assured way of layering the textures so that perspective is cast onto the music’s workings, which shine out loud and clear. Powerful and serious, Feltsman remains intently purposeful even at moments when some other pianists might allow in a tad more humour or intimacy. Despite many splendours along the way, a slightly insistent non-legato often seems to dominate. The recorded sound, meanwhile, is very bright and resonant, which feels good in small doses but becomes slightly wearying, like sitting too long in the full sun.

Jessica Duchen