Cecilia McDowall: Organ Works

Cecilia McDowall may be best known for her choral compositions, but this British composer obviously knows her way round the organ console as well. That much is clear from the opening stretch of Celebration, this collection’s first track, with its energising mix of brilliant treble fireworks and forceful bass underpinnings – perfect for the piece’s function as accompaniment to a graduate ceremony procession. A little later, momentum is briefly halted as if a graduate had tripped on a gown; a misstep echoed on a larger canvas in the weak conclusion to the O Antiphon Sequence and her awkward arrangement of the choral Three Antiphons for the far different forces of organ and trumpet. Still, passing misjudgments are regularly outweighed by McDowall’s melodic fluency, rhythmic vitality and eagerness to please.