Fanny Hensel: Piano Works

Sontraud Speidel (piano) (Ars Produktion)

Fanny Hensel
Piano Works
Sontraud Speidel (piano)
Ars Produktion ARS38615   58:10 mins

Only four of these piano pieces by Fanny Hensel, née Mendelssohn, have been previously recorded. The quantity of her music still coming to light is a measure of the dedication to her art that she maintained throughout her too-few years, despite the efforts of her father (and, sadly, her brother Felix) to discourage her, as a woman, from publishing her works. Fortunately her husband, the artist Sebastian Hensel, was on her side and stood by her efforts. She continued to make music – composing, conducting and playing – until literally the day she died.

Sontraud Speidel has chosen a cross-section of Fanny Hensel’s piano music from across 25 years. The pieces range from Bach pastiches – a prelude, a gigue and a fugue – to extended slow movements, like the gorgeous Andante con moto in E major, that display the composer at her most tellingly individual. Hensel, an enormously accomplished pianist and possessed of a lyrical and adventurous soul, seems to have been a more convinced romantic than her brother, sometimes pushing out the harmonic and structural boat further and with a more personal slant than was habitual for him.

Speidel, a professor in Karlsruhe, presents attentive and studious accounts that can at times feel a little bit over-cautious. The Westöstliche Redactionswalzer (West-East Editorial Waltz) is supposedly humorous, but you might not guess this; and the Baroque pastiches lean towards the stilted and unvaried, rather like Bach playing from 50 years back. However, the repertoire is so valuable that she deserves a big thank-you for devotedly bringing it to the recording studio.

Jessica Duchen

jessica Duchen

Jessica Duchen

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Jessica Duchen studied music at Cambridge University and was the classical music correspondent for The Independent from 2004 to 2016. She has also written for The Guardian, The Observer, The Sunday Times, BBC Music Magazine and the JC, among others.

