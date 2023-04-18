Glinka • Tchaikovsky: Piano Works

It’s not all frilliness in Yevgeny Sudbin’s mostly-Tchaikovsky feast; the Chinese boxes give us the authentically profound miniaturist at the heart of the sequence. The outer layers, it seems to me, are varying in their success. The Ruslan and LyudmilaOverture of Glinka, whose output Tchaikovsky described as the acorn of Russian music’s oak, glitters with brilliant inner parts and harmonies (Sudbin notes that the centre here sounds like Scarlatti). Tchaikovsky’s first hit, Romeo and Juliet, is magical in the Russian-orthodox theme of Friar Laurence and the swashbuckling Montagues and Capulets, but plunges into the love music with Lisztian bravura, too much, I think, for its initial inwardness. In the second layer, we get two ballet waltzes for four hands, missing for me the note of tender beauty, but hugely impressive in that you simply can’t tell Sudbin’s playing apart from that of his 12-year-old daughter Bella.