Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Instrumental
  4. JS Bach • Bartók
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

JS Bach • Bartók

Julien Libeer (piano) (Harmonia Mundi)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

CD_HMM902651_bach_cmyk

JS Bach • Bartók
JS Bach: French Suite No. 5, BWV 816; Partita No. 2, BWV 826; Bartók: Out of Doors; Suite, Op. 14
Julien Libeer (piano)
Harmonia Mundi HMM 902651   62.37 mins

Advertisement

The Belgian pianist Julien Libeer, a sometime protégé of Maria João Pires among other mentors, here brings together suites by Bach and Bartók, perhaps highlighting the long influence of the first and the deep-rooted heritage of the second. Libeer alternates the composers’ suites, club sandwich-fashion, and the pairing, while certainly interesting, can be a bit of a jolt: you’ve settled happily into the ambience of one when the suite ends and the other world springs into life. One might be left wondering if a whole disc devoted to each might have been more satisfying. It’s nevertheless a striking tribute to Libeer’s ability to conjure up different atmospheres that this contrast makes such an impression.

Indeed, it’s almost impossible to fault his playing – unless, of course, you are deeply allergic to Bach on the modern piano (which I’m not). He brings the G major French Suite and the Partita No. 2 the full complement of the piano’s advantages – a wonderfully cantabile touch, carefully wrought dynamic contrasts, judicious use of the pedal for expression – and the performance never becomes unidiomatic, applying improvised embellishments on repeats and maintaining exemplary clarity. The Bartók suites, with their uniquely unsettling mixture of earthy dance rhythms and eerie nocturnal rustles and shivers, have the same sense of minute attention to detail and intensity of focus; tone quality is full and rich, with voices vividly layered and colours plentiful.

The recorded sound is superb and makes the most of the performance’s mix of defined character and technical perfectionism.

Read more reviews of the latest JS Bach recordings here
Find out more about JS Bach and his works here
Read more reviews of the latest Bartók recordings here
Find out more about Bartók and his works here
Advertisement

Jessica Duchen

Tags

You may also like

CD_ACC30405_Bach_cmyk-a5f321f-1324a57.jpg

Michael Barenboim performs violin sonatas by JS Bach, Bartók and Boulez

CD_HMM907593_94_Bach_cmyk-7bdae7e-7fa1720.jpg

Harpsichordist Richard Egarr does justice to JS Bach’s Complete Partitas

CD_ACC30404_Bach_CMYK-6aac2f3-c7e5287.jpg

Zhu Xiao-Mei performs JS Bach’s French Suites

CD_ABC4814553_Bach_cmyk-2fdd4d0-3d45e66.jpg

Slava Grigoryan interprets JS Bach Cello Suites Nos 1, 2 & 3 – for guitar