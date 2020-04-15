All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
JS Bach: Cello Suites Nos 1-6
Jean-Max Clement (cello) (Eloquence)
JS Bach
Cello Suites Nos 1-6
Jean-Max Clement (cello)
Eloquence 482 8523 (1960) 109.32 mins (2 discs)
Jean-Max Clément’s late-’50s survey of the Cello Suites for L’Oiseau-Lyre now feel like a last gasp in the pre-HIP, grand rhetorical tradition, with copious espressivo vibrato, tasteful portamenti and soulful sarabandes.
