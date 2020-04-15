Accessibility Links

JS Bach: Cello Suites Nos 1-6

Jean-Max Clement (cello) (Eloquence)

3.0 out of 5 star rating 3.0

JS Bach
Cello Suites Nos 1-6
Jean-Max Clement (cello)
Eloquence 482 8523 (1960)   109.32 mins (2 discs)

Jean-Max Clément’s late-’50s survey of the Cello Suites for L’Oiseau-Lyre now feel like a last gasp in the pre-HIP, grand rhetorical tradition, with copious espressivo vibrato, tasteful portamenti and soulful sarabandes.

