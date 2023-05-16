  1. Home
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

JS Bach: French Suite No. 5 (Bruce Liu)

Bruce Liu (piano) (DG)

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

Published:

BWV816_Liu

JS Bach
French Suite No. 5
Bruce Liu (piano)
Deutsche Grammophon 486 3138 (digital only)   12:44 mins

Of Bach’s three collections of suites for keyboard, the so-called French Suites from the early 1720s are the slightest. While they lack the grandeur and virtuosity of the English Suites and Partitas with their extended preludes often adopting the style of the Italian concerto or the French overture, they have more subtle charms and an unassuming melodic lightness. The Fifth is enormously attractive with a wonderfully poised ‘Sarabande’ and a winning concluding ‘Gigue’ that has long been one of the composer’s most popular keyboard movements.

Bruce Liu provides considered, beautifully shaped performances. While making full use of the contrasts and phasing opportunities available on the piano, he also nods in the direction of the harpsichord with appropriately spread chords and occasional delays between bottom and top notes. His treatment of first section repeats, particularly in the ‘Allemande’ and ‘Sarabande’, is brilliantly imaginative and it’s a pity he fails to repeat the second sections. His ornamentation is graceful, though some might quarrel with a certain lack of consistency. His performance of the concluding ‘Gigue’ is thoroughly pianistic, but also thoroughly enjoyable. With one or two reservations, there is a vast amount to enjoy in Liu’s carefully conceived and superbly played reading.

Jan Smaczny

Authors

Jan-Smaczny-BBC-Music-Magazine

Professor Jan Smaczny

Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Jan Smaczny is an emeritus professor at Queen's University, Belfast and is an expert on Czech music, reviewing and writing for BBC Music Magazine. He has also written for titles including The Independent. Smaczny has published books on the Dvořák’s Cello Concerto (2007), Music in 19th-Century Ireland (2006) and Bach's B Minor Mass (2020).

