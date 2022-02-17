JS Bach: Sei Solo (Kavakos)

Although no mention is made of it in the booklet, the first surprise awaiting the listener is that Leonidas Kavakos plays at something like ‘authentic’ pitch (roughly a semitone lower than modern norms). Those with pitch sensitivity can hardly miss it, as Kavakos elects to open with (traditionally) the most tonally brilliant work in the set, the E major Partita, which therefore emerges less ear-ringingly direct than usual. It also sounds as though Kavakos is using gut, as opposed to metal or steel-wound strings, resulting in a more mellow, slightly grainier soundworld. Additionally, he positively relishes the natural sound of open strings, exchanging the timbre-beautifying obsessions of post-Romantic fingerings, with all their ingenious finger replacements and myriad position changes, for the more bracing allure of allowing the violin’s natural resonances to sing out unimpeded.