Mozart: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 4 (Donohoe)

Peter Donohoe’s insightful survey of Mozart sonatas continues with two of the composer’s best known sonatas from the 1770s and a corresponding late work, alongside the fragmentary Minuet in D major. Donohoe’s approach to these early works is fleet but assured, taking the adage about Mozart’s sonatas being too easy for children and too difficult for artists to its necessary extreme. Full of clarity, marked yet understated, he makes them sound fiendishly virtuosic. Mozart would have approved, having published the first two as part of a set of ‘difficult’ sonatas at the age of 18.