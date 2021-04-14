Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Instrumental
  4. Noctuelles
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Noctuelles

Michael Brown (piano) (FHR)

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

Published:

FHR Noctuelles

Noctuelles
Medtner: Improvisation No. 2, Op. 47; Ravel: Miroirs
Michael Brown (piano)
First Hand Records FHR 78   61:49 mins

Advertisement

Michael Brown’s magical concept and execution incline me to purple prose here, but Ravel’s choice of a line and a half from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar as epigraph for the five pieces that comprise Miroirs will partly do the job: ‘…the eye sees not itself/But by reflection, by some other things.’ Sound, space and silence are inexplicably linked both in the unique impressions of 1905 and in Medtner’s Second Improvisation composed in the mid-1920s, more in the mainstream of virtuoso piano writing but equally responsive to the supernatural (it would perhaps be more often performed if it were called ‘Variations on a Water Nymph’s Song’).

It’s a truism to declare that Ravel was a master of exquisite new sonorities, but how many pianists realise the luminosity and the quietest dynamics as well as Brown? Melodic fragments are always subtly highlighted; grouping the work in two pairs followed by a numinously majestic epilogue, the pianist makes ‘The Valley of the Bells’ a spellbinding highlight, resonating in mid-air.

Medtner’s more capricious cascades in his typically personal journey through myths and legends, occasionally unfurling in post-Lisztian grandiosity, are enriched by two more variations found in the manuscript and added to the existing 15, with no loss of shape and a further extension of variety. The engineered sound, captured in Montana’s Tippet Rise Arts Center with two other outstanding pianists, Roman Rabinovich and Adam Golka, as producers, plays its part in a treasurable diptych. The title, Noctuelles, also that of Ravel’s first piece and a rare French word for ‘moths’, is complemented by the glowing presentation.

Read more reviews of the latest Ravel recordings

Read more reviews of the latest Medtner recordings

Advertisement

David Nice

Tags

You may also like

Connolly

RE_CD_ELQ4825181_Malcolm_cmyk-e8575b1-6a76710.jpg

The World of George Malcolm

Prokofiev: Ten Pieces from Romeo and Juliet; Piano Sonata No. 2 in D minor; March and Scherzo from The Love of Three Oranges

Hindemith: Kammermusik NO.7