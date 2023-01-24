  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Instrumental
  4. Philip Glass: Piano Etudes, Book I (Vicky Chow)
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Philip Glass: Piano Etudes, Book I (Vicky Chow)

Vicky Chow (piano) (Cantaloupe)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

Philip Glass
Piano Etudes, Book 1
Vicky Chow (piano)
Cantaloupe CA 21183   58:33 mins

Advertisement

The interior melodies in the first of Philip Glass’s Etudes rise to the surface like foam on the seashore in Vicky Chow’s new recording of Nos 1-10 (Book 1), an impressive account of the first studies Glass wrote to improve his prowess at the piano. Chow’s own phenomenal technique is never in doubt here: the scurrying melodies in No. 9 are pin-sharp; the expansive phrases in No. 8 ebb and flow with careful restraint, and No. 6 is clean and crisp.

Composed between 1994 and 2012, the 20 Etudes are now evenly divided into two books, with several library-worthy complete recordings (for example Maki Namekawa on Orange Mountain) and mix ‘n’ match highlights, as included on Glassworks by Víkingur Ólafsson (DG). Chow has a distinctive approach to tempos, taking No. 4 at breakneck speed, elongating No. 5 and adopting dramatic rubato in No. 6. Sometimes this styling feels at odds with the bright-white cleanliness of the faster phrases (enhanced by the uncluttered acoustic); etudes such as No. 7 benefit from a less measured interpretation, with a Chopin-like touch. Chow impresses further in No. 10, where the the capering melody and mind-boggling drone accompaniment is balanced to perfection.

Advertisement

Claire Jackson

Authors

Claire Jackson

Social networks

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Journalist Claire Jackson regularly writes for BBC Music Magazine and Opera Now, and the Big Issue. She has also written for Country Life and Pianist, as well as industry titles including Classical Music and International Arts Manager. She is also a former editor of International Piano (2011-15) and Muso (2008-11), an alternative classical music magazine that was distributed throughout conservatoires in the UK and the US.

Advertisement
Advertisement