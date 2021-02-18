Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Instrumental
  4. Rapa Nui Odyssey
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Rapa Nui Odyssey

Mahani Teave (piano) (Rubicon)

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

Published:

CD_RCD1066_Teave

Rapa Nui Odyssey
JS Bach: Chromatic Fantasia & Fugue in D minor, BWV 903; Chopin: Nocturnes Nos 1 & 19, etc; Handel: Keyboard Suite, HWV 430 in E; Liszt: Ballade No. 2 in B minor; Vallée d’Obermann; plus works by Rachmaninov and Scriabin
Mahani Teave (piano)
Rubicon RCD1066   102:32 mins (2 discs)

It’s not often that a recording with a ‘backstory’ turns out as impressive as this. The stringed instrument collector David Fulton, on a cruise in the South Pacific, found himself at a concert by pupils of the Easter Island Music School, concluded by its founder, Mahani Teave. Her artistry bowled him over; this, her first recording, is the happy result. Teave studied at the Cleveland Institute in the US and the Hanns Eisler Academy in Berlin before returning to Easter Island to found her school.

She is in her late 30s, but sounds more like an artist of the 1950s/’60s, following in the footsteps of an Arrau or Nikolayeva: someone with an entirely natural feel for what the piano is all about and a personality that can meld ideally with the composers’ worlds. She has a rich, luminous tone – and just try the deep, growling opening of the Liszt Ballade No. 2 – which complements a splendid instinct for rubato, expert voicing and colouring. Her wide expressive range can embrace the contrapuntal vigour of Handel, the flair and proud rhetoric of Liszt (Vallée d’Obermann is a special highlight), the dusky outpourings of Scriabin and Chopin that is exquisitely controlled and intensely poetic. There’s genuine virtuosity, without one note of bluff, bluster or vulgarity. The piece based on the Easter Island song I hē a Hotumatu’a is dazzling and heartfelt; and the disc ends with Chopin’s E minor Nocturne rapt and tender, drifting away into the waves. This is sincere, pure and magnificent artistry.

Jessica Duchen

Advertisement

Tags

You may also like

Organ Prom by John Challenger album review

Organ Prom

CD_SIGCD611_Bax.jpeg_cmyk

Italian Inspirations

CD_Debargue_88875192982._cmyk-29ba45f-5e877b6.jpg

Lucas Debargue plays Chopin, Liszt, Ravel, Scarlatti & Schubert

CD_CHRCD135_Apekisheva_cmyk

Impromptus by Fauré, Scriabin & Chopin