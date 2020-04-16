Schubert: Piano Sonatas Nos 16, 18, 19 & 21
Shai Wosner (piano) (Onyx)
Onyx ONYX 4217 148.04 mins (2 discs)
Shai Wosner offers two pairs of Schubert sonatas, contrasting those of almost unremitting darkness with two that, while not exactly a walk in the park, are blessed with a visionary inner luminosity. The challenges of each are unique: for instance, the uncompromising nature of the A minor D845 raises many questions of pacing and tone colour, while the G major D894 needs an exceptionally rapt, otherworldly atmosphere.
Shai Wosner rises to some of this extremely well, notably in the great B flat Sonata D960, Schubert’s swansong in the form, where the slow movement is given exactly the inner stillness it needs. The A minor Sonata’s scherzo is another highlight, its quirky twists, turns and flights of fancy bouncing into vivid life. Nevertheless he is occasionally let down by a tendency to a dry and pokey sound in louder passages that can emerge as slightly mannered. This becomes somewhat intrusive in the first movement of the A minor, where the pacing does not feel natural enough; it affects, too, the C minor Sonata’s obsessive rhythms, plus the B flat’s single loud trill heralding the first movement repeat, which unfortunately induced a wince. A greater variety of approach to match the differences in character between the works, too, might have been welcome. Jessica Duchen